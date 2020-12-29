FMW Media Works Corp: New To The Street welcomes Nils Tharandt Ortiz blockchain expert CEO and CoFounder of Paypolitan for feature segment broadcasting on Fox, Bloomberg, and KRON television through July 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / The first interview will be filmed today Tuesday, Dec. 29th with Jane King.

Nils the Paypolitan team and partners will be featured monthly during morning News on KRON as well as Exploring The Block, and New To The Street on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Television.

"Nils will walk our audiences through the evolution and development of Paypolitan where an individual can see all his accounts on one screen and easily access defi with their current traditional bank accounts. He will share his industry view and comment on trends in blockchain technology."

"Paypolitan will begin broadcasting within the first half of Jan 2021 and continue through July. Depending on where the project is at, Paypolitan may opt to extend educating and informing our audience on innovative applications and extend the featured campaign for 12 additional months For people to transition to blockchain and trust the transfer of money there has to be simplicity and trust. The team Nils assembled are seasoned professionals with a past record of super achievements. Who better to learn from ?" states Vince Caruso CO-Founder and CEO FMW Media.

About Paypolitan

The Paypolitan platform will use blockchain technology, smart contracts and open banking APIs to provide a next-gen payment solution that meets the needs of modern payment systems for businesses and customers.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show " Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW is adding NEWSMAX T.V. to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasting Sunday, December 27th.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

