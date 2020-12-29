The new home energy management systems market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005302/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the home energy management systems market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing adoption of smart grid technologies," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the home energy management systems market size to grow by USD 1.23 billion during the period 2021-2025.

Home Energy Management Systems Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The home energy management systems market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.27%.

Based on the product, the lighting controls segment led the market in 2019. The market is driven by the availability of a wide range of smart home products.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

34% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The market growth in North America is driven by the increasing awareness about energy monitoring system.

The US is a key market for home energy management systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and MEA.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Residential Backup Power Market- The residential backup power market is segmented by technology (generators, batteries, and fuel cells) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wireless Mobile Machine Control Market- The wireless mobile machine control market is segmented by end-user (construction, agriculture, mining, and waste management) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The home energy management systems market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The home energy management systems market is segmented by product (Lighting controls, Programmable thermostats, Self-monitoring systems, and Advanced central controllers) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005302/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/