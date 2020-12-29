Aurel BGC has been admitted as NCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 29th of December 2020. From this date Aurel BGC is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. The member ID is: AUBGC. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone +442037532196. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834660