Mariana UFP SAS has been admitted as NCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 29th of December 2020. From this date Mariana UFP SAS is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. The member ID is: MSAS. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander on telephone +44 (7785) 616500. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834661