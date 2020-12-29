Evrima Plc - Disposal of Non-Core Asset

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

EVRIMA PLC

("Evrima" or the "Company")

SALE OF LEEDS PROPERTY IN ORDER TO FOCUS ON CORE STRATEGY

Evrima Plc (AQSE: EVA) is pleased to announce the sale of its wholly-owned commercial property at Killingbeck Office Park in Leeds for a gross cash sum of £200,000; after deduction of the sale costs, the Company has received approximately £191,000.

In June 2017, the Company purchased the property for investment purposes, for £200,000 plus expenses. The property had been let

The Directors had decided to sell the property as it was no longer core to the Company's strategy, approved by shareholders at a general meeting on 24thAugust 2020.

The Company will use the proceeds to further its investment strategy in the natural resources sector. As announced on 13thNovember 2020, the Company exercised an option over 17.2% of Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Company (Pty) Limited ("KKME"), resulting in Evrima owning a 19.6% interest in KKME. The KKME Molopo Farms Complex Project, is targeting prospective massive nickel sulphide and platinum-group metal mineralisation in Botswana.

The Company is awaiting the outcome of KKME's drilling campaign that has completed a planned 2,505 metre, four-hole programme. The drill cores are being independently analysed and will be reported upon as soon as the results of analysis are available.

Evrima plc, 29thDecember 2020

