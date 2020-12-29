Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

China National Petroleum Corp., China Petroleum Chemical Corp., and JSR Corp. will emerge as major polybutadiene rubber market participants during 2020-2024

The polybutadiene rubber market is expected to grow by USD 2.55 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the polybutadiene rubber market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The polybutadiene rubber market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Polybutadiene Rubber Market Participants:

China National Petroleum Corp.

China National Petroleum Corp. operates the business in various segments such as Service Station, Oil Products, Chemical Products, Oilfield Services, and Petroleum Equipment. The company offers Polybutadiene rubber. This product offers different types of synthetic rubber such as Nd-PBR and Buna CB with characteristics of outstanding abrasion resistance and high crack resistance respectively.

China Petroleum Chemical Corp.

China Petroleum Chemical Corp. operates the business in various segments such as Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others. The company offers polybutadiene, which is used in manufacturing tires and other products.

JSR Corp.

JSR Corp. operates the business in various segments such as Elastomers, Plastics, Digital Solutions, Life Sciences, and Other. The company offers polybutadiene, which is used in manufacturing tires and other products.

Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Polybutadiene rubber market is segmented as below:

Application Tires Non-tires

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America



The polybutadiene rubber market is driven by increasing demand from the automotive industry. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for BR-based golf balls are expected to trigger the polybutadiene rubber market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

