VIP-Media: Veronica Ruiz Del Vizo's Insider Trick To Align Your Business Team Toward Success

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Veronica Ruiz del Vizo is the epitome of a self-made, fearless businesswoman. Well known in her circles as someone who never stops dreaming, doing, learning, and teaching, Veronica is a leading marketing strategist and young global leader of the World Economic Forum.

Veronica is the brains behind a digital agency, Team Remoto, and creator of a successful online course called "Bootcamp Transforma Tu Instagram en 21 Días", and is the co-founder of an e-learning platform called Dar Learning. All of her businesses are based on a "Team Work" philosophy as Veronica values the joy she finds in creating safe working environments, where people feel free to be themselves and be pleased to wake up every morning excited to go to work - or in today's day and age, connect over video calls with their teammates.

"I've always been passionate about strategic communications and teaching, and I'm glad to say that until today I had the pleasure to build a business that fulfills my spirit. Companies are relevant to the extent that they add value to people's lives," Veronica says.

Veronica's tenacity and spirit was instilled into her at an early age. After experiencing her mother's passing, an urgency was brought into her life to generate her own income. She started her first business, a magazine called "REVISTA OJO."

"And one of my biggest motivations was that I was very excited to be part of the inevitable changes that were coming for communications: that democratization and access that social networks brought," Veronica recalls.

Now, Veronica has worked with clients from all over the world, such as PepsiCo, Nestle, DIAGEO, Procter & Gamble, Mastercard, etc.

Her success is in part because of her ability to continue to learn. She views her path in a way that is incredibly grounded and realistic, which can often be uncommon for people in her field.

"Starting a business is simply starting a journey in which you are the leader of the adventure. You will have people who accompany you, people who change along the way, people who get tired of the road, rewards, and joys, and storms and obstacles to overcome. Entrepreneurship is transforming while you continue doing many things that you don't like, leading issues alone, finding good allies and enemies, collaborating and competing. You grow from each experience, and the process makes you stronger," Veronica says.

For someone so focused on self-growth and improvement, it's surprising to hear that even Veronica faces challenges in her business, the biggest of which can be aligning a new business strategy with all team members. To combat this misalignment, Veronica encourages a simple exercise: have your team answer strategic questions together and simultaneously, placing all the answers in a visible way, and without judging them, analyze the results. This allows teams to check in on how aligned their team is, share information that may not be already throughout the team, clear doubts, and define the indicators of success for everyone involved.

"Starting a company truly is a project that is never done. It is always in process and under construction. It is the mixture of reflecting on how much the business has grown, mixed with the reality that there is still too much to do!" Veronica says.

Veronica applies this mindset in every aspect of her life, and because of it, she has been able to overcome any obstacle to turn them into achievements. One of which, she believes, is being a Latina businesswoman in the United States.

"Spaces for women have always been limited, it is a fact: voting, university education, even marathons. I'm going to keep working to let the women in this industry have a voice and understand that with proper abilities and confidence, we can lead important positions," Veronica says.

With this in mind, Veronica is able to differentiate herself from the competition. One of her great passions is education, which, a few years ago, led her to create her e-learning platform, which allowed people from all over the world to access online classes with executives and professionals with more than 10 years of experience.

In 2020, with the arrival of the pandemic, the "Bootcamp Transforma tu Instagram en 21 Días" was born, an online course with accompaniment throughout the process, practical exercises, live classes, classrooms created in WhatsApp, which allow the Bootcamper to live an unforgettable interactive experience online.

"When we launched the Bootcamp, in just 3 days, we had 215 people registered. I worked 6 years in camps. I know well the structures and philosophy of the camps. I'm going to transfer that culture to the digital environment. The margin of error is minimal. There is no room for mistakes," Veronica explains.

In the coming year, Veronica has dedicated herself to continue to give her community the tools and knowledge they need in order to succeed in their chosen business.

"We're now in the last mile of 2020, a year full of surprises and challenges. For these last months I'll keep working hard for my community," Veronica says.

Be sure to learn more about Veronica on her website and follow her personal successes on her Instagram page.

