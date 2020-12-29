The hot and cold water dispensers market is expected to grow by USD 479.07 million during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of almost 2%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges that market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005424/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Get FREE Sample Report within MINUTES

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market: Multiple advantages associated with the use of water dispensers to drive growth

Water dispensers are widely used in homes, gyms, colleges, offices, and other commercial places as they are easy to purchase, install, and maintain. They do not require plumbing as they need not be fixed at a particular place. However, plumbed-in water dispensers require a direct hook to the plumbing line to get fixed. But they do not require frequent top or bottom bottle loading. These water dispensers can be easily used by children as the hot water lever is equipped with many safety features to avoid getting burnt. Moreover, these dispensers need to be cleaned only once a month and minimal upkeep is enough to ensure smooth functioning. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of hot and cold water dispensers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Click to know

As per Technavio, the increase in the adoption of multiple marketing strategies by key vendors for water dispensers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market: Increase in adoption of multiple marketing strategies by key vendors

Many established and new players in the market are making significant investments in marketing and advertising campaigns to increase the sales of their products. Some vendors are adopting celebrity endorsements as one of the prime marketing tools. In addition, discount offerings, gift coupons, seasonal offers, and lucky draws are being offered by prominent vendors to increase sales and expand their consumer base. Such marketing initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of the global hot and cold water dispensers market during the forecast period.

"Rise in consumption of drinking water and growing investments in home appliances will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Water Heater Market Global water heater market is segmented by end-user (residential, commercial, and industrial), distribution channel (supermarket, online, and other offline), type (electric, gas, and solar), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Household Appliance Market Global household appliance market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), product (major household appliances and small household appliances), and distribution channel (offline and online). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hot and cold water dispensers market by Product (Bottled and Plumbed-in), End-user (Commercial and Residential), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the hot and cold water dispensers market in 2020, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the Europe region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes of consumers.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005424/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/