Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Camelion Battery Co. Ltd., and EaglePicher Technologies LLC will emerge as major primary lithium battery market participants during 2020-2024

The primary lithium battery market is expected to grow by USD 1.88 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the primary lithium battery market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005438/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Primary Lithium Battery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The primary lithium battery market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Utilities Industries:

Global Start-stop Battery Market- The start-stop battery market is segmented by technology (lead-acid battery, lithium-ion battery, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Batteries Market for Smart Wearables- The batteries market size for smart wearables is segmented by product (li-ion battery, li-Po battery, and others), application (smartwatch, smart band, smart clothing, and other applications), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Primary Lithium Battery Market Participants:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Manufacturing, McLane Company, Service and Retail, BNSF, and Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The company offers Lithium Coin Battery, Duracell Ultra 123 lithium battery, Duracell Photo 28L lithium battery, Duracell Ultra CR2 lithium battery, Duracell Ultra 245 lithium battery.

Camelion Battery Co. Ltd.

Camelion Battery Co. Ltd. operates the business through various segments such as Alkaline Batteries, Rechargeable Batteries, and Others. The company offers Lithium Batteries. This product includes Lithium P7 Batteries, 9V Lithium Batteries, and Photo Lithium Batteries which offers a unique combination of lightness and high energy density.

EaglePicher Technologies LLC

EaglePicher Technologies LLC operates the business through the Unified segments. The company offers variety of lithium batteries including lithium carbon fluoride (Li-CFx), lithium manganese dioxide (Li-MnO2), lithium thionyl chloride (Li/SOCl2), and lithium-sulfur dioxide (Li/SO2). These batteries are widely used in diverse applications, including military, consumer, medical, and industrial.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/primary-lithium-battery-market-industry-analysis

Primary Lithium Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The primary lithium battery market is segmented as below:

Application Consumer Electronics Industrial Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The primary lithium battery market is driven by the advantages associated with the use of primary lithium batteries. In addition, other factors such as the introduction of sensor-based technology are expected to trigger the primary lithium battery market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the primary lithium battery market, Request a Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46430

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005438/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/