The optical biometry devices market is poised to grow by USD 48.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Biometry Devices Market 2020-2024

The report on the optical biometry devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of optical biometry over ultrasound A-scans.

The optical biometry devices market analysis includes the product, end-user, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the rising technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the optical biometry devices market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The optical biometry devices market covers the following areas:

Optical Biometry Devices Market Sizing

Optical Biometry Devices Market Forecast

Optical Biometry Devices Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

SS-OCT-based optical biometers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

OLCR-based optical biometers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PCI-based optical biometers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ASCs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Carl Zeiss AG

Menicon Co. Ltd.

Metall Zug AG

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH

Optovue Inc.

Santec Corp.

Tianjin Sower Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Topcon Corp.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

