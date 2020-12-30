Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

AGC Inc., Arkema SA, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will emerge as major fluorocarbon coating market participants during 2020-2024

The fluorocarbon coating market is expected to grow by 458.66 thousand MT during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fluorocarbon coating market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The fluorocarbon coating market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Fluorocarbon Coating Market Participants:

AGC Inc.

AGC Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, and Ceramics/Other. The company offers fluorocarbon coating under the brand, ASAHIKLIN.

Arkema SA

Arkema SA operates the business through various segments such as High-Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The company offers fluorocarbon coating under the brand, Kynar.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Manufacturing, McLane Company, Service and Retail, BNSF, and Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The company offers fluorocarbon under the brand, Durapon.

Fluorocarbon Coating Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The fluorocarbon coating market is segmented as below:

Technology Solvent-borne Waterborne

Type PTFE PVDF FEP FEVE Others

Geography APAC North America Europe MEA South America



The fluorocarbon coating market is driven by the growing demand for fluorocarbon coating in vehicles. In addition, other factors such as the growth of the medical devices market are expected to trigger the fluorocarbon coating market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

