Technavio forecast the global IVF devices market to grow by USD 321.65 million during 2020-2024. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005458/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IVF Devices Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "IVF Devices Market Analysis Report by End-user (Fertility clinics, Hospitals, and Research centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/IVF-devices-market-industry-analysis

The IVF devices market is driven by the increase in the prevalence of infertility. In addition, the availability of insurance coverage for IVF is anticipated to boost the growth of the IVF devices market.

Infertility is one of the most common disorders that affect individuals across the world. On average, infertility affects one in six people and is becoming a major concern across the world. Factors such as the lack of regular ovulation, blockage of fallopian tubes, and endometriosis are some of the common causes increasing the prevalence of the condition. In addition, risk factors such as lifestyle changes, rising consumption of alcohol, and the adoption of improper food habits have further increased the prevalence of the condition. All these factors are increasing the demand for IVF devices, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five IVF Devices Companies:

Cook Medical LLC

Cook Medical LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Soft-Pass Embryo Transfer Catheter Set which is used to place in vitro fertilized embryos into the uterine cavity.

Cryolab Ltd.

Cryolab Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers IVF devices under the brands, CBS SYMS, Bolle, BioStar, and others.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates its business through segments such as Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers CBS High Security Sperm Straws which is a clear, flexible tube made of ionomeric resin for the storage and preservation of sperm.

Genea Ltd.

Genea Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers incubators with integrated embryo monitoring system under the brand, Geri.

Hamilton Thorne Inc.

Hamilton Thorne Inc. operates its business through segments such as Equipment and Services and consumables. The company offers laser-assisted hatching which is used to help the embryo hatch from its protective outer shell, the zona pellucida, and promote implantation in the uterine wall after embryo transfer.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

IVF Devices Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Fertility clinics size and forecast 2019-2024

Hospitals size and forecast 2019-2024

Research centers size and forecast 2019-2024

IVF Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market Global IVF devices and consumables market is segmented by product (culture media and reagents, accessories and disposables, and instruments) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Fertility Services Market Global fertility services market is segmented by gender (male fertility and female fertility), service (treatment services, testing and storage services, and other services), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005458/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/