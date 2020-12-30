The GIS market is poised to grow by USD 8.24 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.
The report on the GIS market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management.
The GIS market analysis includes product and geography. This study identifies the increasing use of GIS solutions for soil and water management as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The GIS market covers the following areas:
GIS Market Sizing
GIS Market Forecast
GIS Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Caliper Corp.
- Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.
- Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
- HERE Global BV
- Hexagon AB
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Data Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
