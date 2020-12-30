Initial shipment of 106,000 barrels of oil into Brazil for export to the Atlantic region

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first export of Bretana oil into the Atlantic region through Brazil. This provides PetroTal with an additional option to monetize oil sales, beyond the Company's existing important sales arrangements with Petroperu using the Northern Oil Pipeline ("ONP"), and to the Iquitos refinery. This will facilitate future oil production growth when the Company continues development of the Bretana oil field, targeting to reach 20,000 barrels of oil per day in Q1 2022.

This initial shipment of 106,000 barrels was arranged between PetroTal and Novum Energy Trading, a British Virgin Islands registered Corporation ("Novum"), to establish the viability of Bretana oil exports using the Amazon river through Brazil. In early December 2020, a convoy of barges were loaded at Bretana and have now reached the terminal area near Manaus, Brazil for transfer into a tanker that will deliver the oil to the Atlantic region.

The sale was completed FOB at the Bretana field, where the oil was loaded onto the barges, with the invoice based on the February 2021 ICE Brent oil price forecast, net of transportation costs and export-related fees associated with the Brazilian - Atlantic coast route. The net proceeds of US$2.7 million have been received and are not subject to any further price adjustments when this oil is sold to the end user by Novum.

Based on the success of this initial export shipment, PetroTal and Novum have signed a letter of intent to establish long term sales through Brazil to complement the Company's existing sales arrangements with Petroperu's ONP and the Iquitos refinery. Future export cargos through Brazil are expected to be at least 200,000 barrels and, with the volume efficiencies expected, will result in a higher netback per barrel for PetroTal.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are pleased that all parties worked seamlessly together to manage the logistics associated with this pilot shipment. This represents a milestone achievement for PetroTal, since having the ability to manage oil sales to both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts provides for maximum flexibility and pricing. The ONP will continue to play an important role in the Company's ongoing growth."

PetroTal is a publicly-traded, dual-quoted (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018, and in early 2020 became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is engaged in finding a partner to drill the Osheki prospect in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Northern Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field.

