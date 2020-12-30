CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.12.2020:Das Instrument AU000000BUG6 BUDERIM GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2020

The instrument AU000000BUG6 BUDERIM GROUP LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2020



CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.12.2020:Das Instrument GMW AU000000PMY6 PACIFICO MINERALS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2020

The instrument GMW AU000000PMY6 PACIFICO MINERALS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2020



CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.12.2020:Das Instrument IGG IL0010834435 INTNT GOLD-GOLD. LIN. IS1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2020

The instrument IGG IL0010834435 INTNT GOLD-GOLD. LIN. IS1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2020



CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.12.2020:Das Instrument BTPC SE0001137985 ACTIVE BIOTECH SK 10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2020

The instrument BTPC SE0001137985 ACTIVE BIOTECH SK 10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2020



CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.12.2020:Das Instrument 2LJ NO0010840515 AXACTOR SE EO 0,5234232 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2020

The instrument 2LJ NO0010840515 AXACTOR SE EO 0,5234232 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2020

INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de