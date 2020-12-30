The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.12.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 30.12.2020Aktien1 CA0376311084 Apollo Healthcare Corp.2 SE0015194832 We aRe SpinDye3 US66981J1025 MINISO Group Holding Ltd.4 CA7660871004 Ridgeline Minerals Corp.5 GB0030181522 Tribal Group PLC6 CA87971M1032 TELUS Corp.7 CA4578001006 Insuraguest Technologies Inc.8 KYG876361257 Tethys Petroleum Ltd.9 KYG012921386 Africa Opportunity Fund Ltd.10 US22564L2043 Crescent Acquisition Corp.11 US2683531097 EDP - Energias de Portugal S.A.12 US29248L1044 Enagas S.A.13 US37185R3075 Genetic Technologies Ltd.14 KYG4712E1035 Hygeia Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd.15 US65341D1028 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc.16 US6863311097 Orkla ASA17 US7565681019 Red Electrica Corporacion S.A.18 US8002122013 Sandvik AB19 US9778742059 Wolters Kluwer N.V.20 AU0000129710 Health and Plant Protein Group Ltd.Anleihen1 USU26790AB82 Enlink Midstream LLC2 US91282CBD20 America, United States of...3 US91282CBC47 America, United States of...4 US04621XAF50 Assurant Inc.5 US04621XAH17 Assurant Inc.6 US04621XAJ72 Assurant Inc.7 US04621XAM02 Assurant Inc.8 US04621XAK46 Assurant Inc.9 XS1807183543 Commonwealth Bank of Australia10 ZAG000107780 ESKOM Holdings SOC Limited11 XS2027901193 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development12 XS0931063779 Grupo Televisa S.A.B. de C.V.13 XS1441225775 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development14 XS1958284074 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development15 GB00BMHYTN43 Propiteer Capital PLC16 GB00BMHYTP66 Propiteer Capital PLC17 GB00BN4NL355 Propiteer Capital PLC18 GB00BN4NL462 Propiteer Capital PLC19 NO0010914666 Axactor SE