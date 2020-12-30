Portuguese utility EDP has agreed to buy a minority stake of up to 40% in Brazil's Blue Sol Participações.EDP Ventures, a unit of Portuguese utility EDP, has revealed plans to acquire a minority stake of up to 40% in Blue Sol Participações, a Brazilian distributed-generation PV specialist. Under the terms of the deal, EDP Ventures will also retain an option to acquire full control of Blue Sol within three and a half years of the finalization of the transaction, according to a statement by the Portuguese energy group. The completion of the deal is still subject to a number of undisclosed conditions, ...

