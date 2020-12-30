At the request of Aros Bostadsutveckling AB (publ), company registration number 556699-1088, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's preference shares of class B to trading on First North Growth Market as from December 30, 2020. Please note that the company's preference shares of class A are already admitted to trading on First North Growth Market. Short name: AROS PREF B -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of class B preference shares: 5 544 789 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015195706 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 212917 -------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556699-1088 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46(0)8-463 83 00.