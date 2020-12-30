The "Emerging from Covid-19 The UK Vehicle Body Repair and Motor Insurance Market 2020-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest collision repair sector report fully updates the in-depth coverage of the structure, volume and dynamics of the vehicle body repair market in the UK. It analyses demand and supply-side data from 2010 to date and forecasts future trends to 2023. Detailed analysis and commentary is provided.

Users of this latest biennial bodyshop report series first launched in 1993 will benefit from the authors' uniquely long experience of how market trends have evolved in the sector, and where they're pointing now.

This brand-new edition runs to 230 pages with over 100 tables and charts, and includes:

Market value and volume trends

Numbers of independent and franchised bodyshop outlets, trends in bodyshop numbers

Analysis of 13.6 million estimates for cars ultimately repaired to investigate repairs by vehicle make

A conservative forecast to 2023 taking account of industry trends over the last decade and the macroeconomic conditions following the Covid-19 pandemic

Like previous editions, this report will be essential reading for vehicle manufacturers, insurers, investors, advisers, operators, suppliers and others who need to understand the risks and opportunities facing each of the key protagonists in a punishingly competitive market.

