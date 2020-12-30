The "Emerging from Covid-19 The UK Vehicle Body Repair and Motor Insurance Market 2020-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest collision repair sector report fully updates the in-depth coverage of the structure, volume and dynamics of the vehicle body repair market in the UK. It analyses demand and supply-side data from 2010 to date and forecasts future trends to 2023. Detailed analysis and commentary is provided.
Users of this latest biennial bodyshop report series first launched in 1993 will benefit from the authors' uniquely long experience of how market trends have evolved in the sector, and where they're pointing now.
This brand-new edition runs to 230 pages with over 100 tables and charts, and includes:
- Market value and volume trends
- Numbers of independent and franchised bodyshop outlets, trends in bodyshop numbers
- Analysis of 13.6 million estimates for cars ultimately repaired to investigate repairs by vehicle make
- A conservative forecast to 2023 taking account of industry trends over the last decade and the macroeconomic conditions following the Covid-19 pandemic
Like previous editions, this report will be essential reading for vehicle manufacturers, insurers, investors, advisers, operators, suppliers and others who need to understand the risks and opportunities facing each of the key protagonists in a punishingly competitive market.
- Time saving All the information you need in one place
- Crucial data Input for your business planning
- Strategic Market forecasts running forward to 2023
- Reliable Based on primary research
- Detailed Over 230 pages with over 100 data tables and colour charts
- Great value No comparable report is available at a comparable price
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- A D Williams Accident Repair Centres
- A W Repair Group
- ABL Group inc. 1-Touch Repair
- Admiral
- Allianz
- Alton Cars Group
- Apollo Motor Group
- Arnold Clark
- Audi
- Autotech Group
- Aviva
- Baldwins Repair Group
- Balgores Motors
- Bennetts Scotland
- Blade Group
- BMW
- Direct Line Group
- Drive Vauxhall
- East Bilney Coachworks
- Fix Auto
- FMG Repair Services (Redde Northgate)
- Ford
- Gemini Accident Repair Centres
- Group 1 Automotive
- Hyundia
- Inchcape plc
- Industry Insights
- Innovative Repair Group (iRG)
- Jaguar
- John Clark Motor Group
- KC Autos Accident Repair Centres
- Kia
- L&I Eaton Accident Repair Centres
- Land Rover
- Lexus
- Lloyd Motor Group
- Lookers Motor Group
- LV
- Markerstudy
- Marshall Motor Group
- Mercedes-Benz
- Motofix Group
- National ARG
- NFU
- Page Automotive Group
- Parks Motor Group
- Pendragon
- Pentagon Motor Group
- Perrys
- Porsche
- PPG Industries
- Rainbow Bodyshop Group inc Xpress Centres
- Robins and Day
- Rybrook Holdings
- Rye Street Group
- Seat
- Selsia
- Skoda
- SMART
- Solera Audatex
- Stoneacre Motor Group
- Sytner Group
- T C Harrison Group
- Thatcham
- The Cooperative Insurance
- The Vella Group
- TrustFord
- Vauxhall
- Veetec Motor Group
- Vertu Motors
- Vizion Network
- Volkswagen
- Williams Group
- Wrights Accident Repair Centres
- Zurich
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q30tn0
