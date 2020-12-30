The microscopy devices market is poised to grow by USD 2.12 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005086/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Microscopy Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
The report on the microscopy devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased funding for R&D activities.
The microscopy devices market analysis includes the product, application, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies growing product penetration in the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the microscopy devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The microscopy devices market covers the following areas:
Microscopy Devices Market Sizing
Microscopy Devices Market Forecast
Microscopy Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Bruker Corp.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Euromex Microscopen BV
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Leica Microsystems
- Nikon Corp.
- NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments Group
- Olympus Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global pH Meter Market The pH meter market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, and others), geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market- The transmission electron microscope market is segmented by application (material science, life science, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and others), end-user (industries, academic institutes, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Optical microscope Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Electron microscope Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Scanning probe microscope Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Semiconductor Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Life science Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Material science Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nanotechnology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bruker Corp.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Euromex Microscopen BV
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Leica Microsystems
- Nikon Corp.
- NT-MDT Spectrum Instruments Group
- Olympus Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005086/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/