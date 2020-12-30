Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Epsiline, ESCO Technologies Inc., and Vaisala Oyj will emerge as major nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry market participants during 2021-2025

The nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry market is expected to grow by USD 15.95 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Nacelle-Mounted LIDAR Systems Market For Wind Industry Market Participants:

Epsiline

Epsiline operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers monitoring and optimization tools providing nacelle-mounted wind LiDAR WIND EAGLE for valuable information that enables multiple types of analysis of wind turbine performance and optimization.

ESCO Technologies Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc. operates the business through various segments such as Filtration/Fluid Flow, Utility Solutions Group, RF Shielding Test, and Technical Packaging. The company offers LIDAR systems specializing in wind measurement remote sensing solutions.

Vaisala Oyj

Vaisala Oyj operates the business through various segments such as Weather and Environment, and Industrial Measurements. The company offers a nacelle-mounted LIDAR system used for performance measurement and optimization applications.

Nacelle-Mounted LIDAR Systems Market For Wind Industry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for wind industry market is segmented as below:

Application Offshore Onshore

Geography Europe APAC North America South America MEA



The nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for the wind industry market is driven by the increase in the hub height. In addition, other factors such as the growing adoption of the LIDAR technology are expected to trigger the nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems market for the wind industry market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

