BabyToken: Pregnancy Tracker Launches Blockchain Loyalty Program to Critical Acclaim

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Pregnancy Tracker, a service for pregnant women, has announced the preliminary results of its ongoing blockchain loyalty program designed to unify its ecosystem and spur more engagements. The company sought to improve and reward participation by developing a scalable networking system for users, advertisers, and partner corporations. Also, it looks to transform the ecosystem from a hub for pregnant women to the ideal platform for every modern family.

This program initiated a series of value-adding services and solutions, including a labor market for pregnant women that would offer users the opportunity to earn real money rather than points or discounts. Also, the advertising models utilized in the ecosystem evolved to great effects. Thanks to an end-to-end system, global brands can now interact effortlessly with their audience and become part of a thriving ecosystem where consumers can create content and give honest reviews.

More importantly, Pregnancy Tracker introduced incentives in the form of tokenized bonuses to ensure the sustainability of the program. It made more sense to incentivize users for active participation with liquid rewards that can be converted to cash instantly. This idea birthed Baby Token, a blockchain-based utility asset powering the entire Pregnancy Tracker economy. Baby Token offers users a means to earn income, pay for health services, and save funds.

Launched in May, the loyalty program has already hit the ground running, with over one million members across the globe joining since it went live. Notably, this has boosted the platform's retention rate of 1 to 7 days by an average of 4 percentage points. In some countries, a 5-percentage point was recorded. As a result, the company generated a 12% increase in turnover from its improved advertising model.

For the year in review, Pregnancy Tracker's monthly sales volume increased by 10 folds from $25,000 in 2019 to over $250,000 in 2020. This was due to an upsurge in activities, as users began to adopt the comments feature. Subsequently, this established a content exchange, which brands and advertisers can utilize in various capacities.

Speaking on the relevance of blockchain to the viability of Pregnancy Tracker and its loyalty program, Evgeny Zhikharev, CEO and co-founder of the project, mentioned that the added transparency that blockchain brings to the ecosystem is in line with the original philosophy of the company. Zhikharev stated:

"More than 20% of users returned to us with their second and third pregnancies, although they already knew all the content that we could offer them. The very essence of blockchain has provided absolute transparency to the loyalty program that we launched. User trust - no matter how trivial it may seem - is the greatest value we have. And the solutions we use must be consistent with this value."

Even though the loyalty program has generally been a success, certain areas need more finetuning. For one, the company is working diligently on creating new features that will propel a high conversion rate for other applications within the ecosystem.

About Pregnancy Tracker

Pregnancy Tracker is an international mobile service and one of the world's largest communities for pregnant women and their families. Pregnancy Tracker provides clear, evidence-based pregnancy information and personalized advice from professional obstetricians and gynecologists. Pregnancy Tracker allows you to track key changes in your body during pregnancy, receive medical advice from specialists and emotional support from thousands of pregnant women around the world. Pregnancy Tracker is a place of care and support. The active monthly audience of Pregnancy Tracker exceeds 1.5 million people. Based on Pregnancy Tracker, the Family platform is being created, which offers information, educational and financial services that are relevant for each family member during a woman's pregnancy. Our service tops the ratings of popular applications in the Health segment in dozens of countries around the world.

About Baby Token

Baby Token is an initiative inspired by the demand for a utility token to anchor the loyalty program of the ever-expanding Pregnancy Tracker ecosystem. The blockchain-based bonus system functions as an income, payment, and savings boosting solution for users of Period Tracker, Pregnancy Tracker, and Baby Tracker apps.

