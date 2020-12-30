Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.12.2020

PR Newswire
30.12.2020 | 12:28
Quetzal Capital Plc - Re. Outcome of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, December 30

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR").

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company wishes to report that, at its AGM in respect of the financial year ended 30thJune 2020 which occurred today (Wednesday, 30th December 2020) at 10.00 a.m. GMT at the Company's business offices in Kingston upon Hull, East Yorks., all resolutions before members were passed, with none dissenting.

Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA,

Director,

30thDecember 2020.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Mark Jackson: +44 1482 794654

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

