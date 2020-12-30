Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) -Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce the release of German language capabilities for both NexaSecurity and NexaSMART- Social Media Automated Reporting Technology. This is a major milestone for Nexalogy's technology, as it is now working in the top four native languages in Europe: English, French, German, and Russian.

"This latest development opens up almost all of Europe and the German-speaking market, which is the world's fourth largest economy by GDP and has a huge need for artificial intelligence-based tools to counter social media-based disinformation campaigns," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

"As mentioned in our investor webinar, market expansion plans for international markets are being realized by investing income from our COVID19-test-kit sales into the development of our core technology, artificial intelligence-based analytics."

"Since the so called Querdenker movement was founded, national state actors are aware of disinformation campaigns throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This movement and other actors will likely play a critical role within the five state elections and the election for the German parliament in 2021."

"Building on Nexalogy's previous disinformation work with the Canadian and US governments and NATO, we feel Nexalogy's technologies could be great help to the German election and democracy protection efforts in 2021," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

About Datametrex AI

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational Health and Safety goals with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com.

