Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Most Active! Jahresendrallye und ein gewaltiger Hebel...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115EQ ISIN: SE0005878741 Ticker-Symbol: 5JE 
Stuttgart
30.12.20
12:15 Uhr
13,400 Euro
-0,050
-0,37 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.12.2020 | 13:22
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bactiguard: New order from China

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard has received an initial order for coating concentrate from Well Lead Medical (Well Lead) in China. The order will be delivered promptly and generate license revenues in the fourth quarter 2020 of approximately SEK 9 million.

In parallel with the marketing and sales of Bactiguard's BIP Foley urinary catheters in the Chinese market, Well Lead has made progress in the development of its own portfolio of medical devices, with Bactiguard's coating for infection prevention. Well Lead has now placed an initial order for Bactiguard coating concentrate that will be used in product development and for manufacturing of products, pending regulatory product approval.

"I am pleased that we are making progress in our collaboration with Well Lead, despite the ongoing pandemic. Preparations for local production have now entered a phase where Well Lead needs Bactiguard's coating concentrate. This also means that we, over time, are developing the partnership to include more products for infection prevention," says Cecilia Edström, CEO.

In June 2018, Bactiguard signed a combined distribution and license agreement with Well Lead, China's leading manufacturer of consumable medical devices. Initially, Well Lead has the exclusive right to market and sell Bactiguard's urinary catheters (BIP Foley) in China. At the same time, the process of obtaining regulatory product approval for locally produced central venous catheters and endotracheal tubes, with Bactiguard's technology for infection prevention was initiated.

This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below 2020-12-30, at 13.00.


For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Edström, CEO, phone: +46 8 440 58 80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bactiguard-holding-ab--publ-/r/new-order-from-china,c3262973

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9686/3262973/1355142.pdf

201230 New order from China

BACTIGUARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.