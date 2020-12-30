From PV panels to solar storage and solar collectors, rooftop installations grew 25% in Germany this year as due to increasing consumer demand for greater energy independence, lower solar tech prices, improved subsidy conditions and the rising popularity of electric cars. A further increase in solar technology expansion targets is expected to meet climate targets and avoid electricity shortfalls, according to the German Solar Association.Germany saw a 25% increase in solar rooftop installations this year compared to 2019 and the trend looks set to continue next year, the German Solar Association ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de