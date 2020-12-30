From PV panels to solar storage and solar collectors, rooftop installations grew 25% in Germany this year as due to increasing consumer demand for greater energy independence, lower solar tech prices, improved subsidy conditions and the rising popularity of electric cars. A further increase in solar technology expansion targets is expected to meet climate targets and avoid electricity shortfalls, according to the German Solar Association.Germany saw a 25% increase in solar rooftop installations this year compared to 2019 and the trend looks set to continue next year, the German Solar Association ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...