PV developer 7C Solarparken has revealed plans to acquire the renewables unit of EnerVest. In a related deal, it has also expanded its PV portfolio to 256 MWp with an investment in three projects in Germany.Germany's 7C Solarparken said this week that it will expand its presence in the Belgian PV market by acquiring EnerVest Belgium, in addition to the purchase of 17 MWp of solar capacity at three sites in Germany. It said the acquisition of EnerVest Belgium is part of its strategic plan to develop a 50 MWp portfolio in the country by 2023. It plans to fully integrate Ghent-based EnerVest Belgium ...

