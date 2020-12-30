Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Announces Completion of Civil Construction Work and Begins Final Equipment Assembly

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRANKFURT:CB82)(WKN:A143MR)(OTCQB:CBULF) is pleased to announce completion of civil construction work and final equipment assembly on its Aukam Processing Plant in Namibia. The Gratomic team has made an extreme effort to maintain the activities at the Aukam site, while ensuring that every precautionary measure has been taken to prevent the likelihood of a COVID-19 infection on the premises.

Gratomic has engaged the services of 12 additional temporary workers, through the local community of Aus, to relieve the Company's Aukam workers and to allow them time-off during the Holiday Season. This is one of the many additional steps that the team has undertaken to ensure that time constraints are met according to the strict construction timeline.

Final equipment assembly has started on metal structures and support frames, manufactured locally by Pro-Edge Steel. Each piece of equipment is being assembled over its custom designed structure.

Simultaneously, the onsite team is setting up water, slurry, hydraulic, and electrical installation in preparation of the commissioning phase that comes thereafter.

Karl Trudeau will travel to the Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia in Mid-January to oversee final equipment assembly and commissioning in person.

Andre Bennet has been appointed as Mechanic and maintenance Supervisor for the Aukam Graphite Project.

"I would like to thank the Gratomic workforce in Aukam for their extreme dedication and hard work, which made possible this great achievement, and I am sure that they will continue to be the backbone of our Company for the next steps to come," said Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales.

"Gratomic continues to excel against all odds in this new exciting phase that brings our Aukam Processing Plant even closer to commissioning. We couldn't be more thrilled with the progress the team is making and with their ability to quickly adapt to changing circumstances. It is amazing to see how the team has come together to bring this eight-year-old vision to life." commented Arno Brand, President & CEO at Gratomic Inc.

About Gratomic Inc.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, Eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite and is set to become a key player in EV and Renewable Resource supply chains. Gratomic Inc. is a leader among peers, anticipating full operational capabilities in early 2021 and aiming to transition to an open pit operation by Q4 of 2021.

Gratomic is in the process of solidifying its development plans for micronization and spheronization of its clean Aukam graphite. This significant milestone is a small, additional step in the Company's existing Eco-friendly processing cycle and will allow its naturally high purity graphite to meet ideal North American battery grade standards for use in Li-ion battery anodes.

The Company promises to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at Aukam and will be verified at every stage during transport.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic's Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is slated to begin in 2021. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

TODAQ is an innovative tech company and will partner with Gratomic on its mine-to-market commodity tracking.

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.

Gratomic Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

