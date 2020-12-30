1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Launches New Canna Hemp E-commerce Website

The new website showcases an extensive lineup of leading CBD and hemp products

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new e-commerce website for its Canna Hemp brand of hemp and CBD wellness products: cannahemp.com.

With the goal of enhancing the user-experience, the new website features more intuitive navigation and improved education to assist consumers select wellness products that suit their individual lifestyles and needs. Featuring a large selection of high-quality hemp and CBD products with specific outcomes and delivery formats, Canna Hemp aims to bring natural wellness to consumers across the United States.

"Our new website reflects an immersive approach to online shopping. We aim to deliver the power of CBD to our consumers via an elevated experience, educating our visitors about the benefits of terpenes and adding a number of new features aimed at making the overall experience more impactful and user-friendly", stated Mr. Eugene Ruiz, President of 1933 Industries. "With a fresh look and feel, the hemp and CBD one-stop shop showcases all our Canna Hemp brands, including our Canna Hemp X actions sports line."

Canna Hemp stands as a trusted brand for its unwavering commitment to using only quality organic botanical ingredients that are free of synthetic chemicals, preservatives and additives. Canna Hemp infuses its products with high-grade, 100% all-natural hemp-derived CBD sourced from regulated suppliers in the US. Many of our products are made with TerpFX, our proprietary blend of terpenes designed to bring maximum benefits to your wellness routine.

Mr. Ruiz added, "The safety and efficacy of our products stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace. Providing a modern and inviting online home to feature our extensive brands and growing portfolio of products that is pleasing and convenient to use has been a strategic priority, and is reflective of new management's approach to building our brand. We seek to earn the trust and loyalty of our consumers by delivering exceptional products at competitive prices which have been formulated to bring customers the highest quality products to aid in total body wellness. We know this resonates as a key priority for many in today's world."

People across all age groups, from the young to the young-at-heart, utilize Canna Hemp CBD products to enhance their lifestyles. From reducing discomfort and enhancing quality of life, Canna Hemp's fast-acting products deliver desired effects. With Relief, Calm, Sleep, Euphoria, Focus and Natural, Canna Hemp products come in a variety of formats.

Shop CBD, Hemp, and Canna Hemp X by product category, including: skincare, topicals, tinctures, vapes, and capsules.

We invite visitors to explore the new website and experience it here:

www.cannahemp.com

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a vertically-integrated, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of cannabis consumer branded goods in a wide range of product formats. Operating through two subsidiaries, the Company controls all aspects of the value chain with cultivation, extraction, processing, and manufacturing assets supporting its diversified portfolio of cannabis brands and licensing partners. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. www.1933industries.com

About Alternative Medicine Association

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products and manufactures third-party brands. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include: craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com

About Canna Hemp

With an extensive product line that includes topicals, creams, vapes, elixirs, capsules, dabs, lip balms and pre and post workout recovery sports products, 1933 Industries' proprietary Canna Hemp brand utilizes the power of hemp and CBD to bring natural wellness. The Company's flagship products, the Canna Hemp Relief Cream and Canna Hemp X Recovery Cream are recognized as best topicals in the market. Canna Hemp X is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance. All products are triple and third-party tested for safety with test results embedded via QR codes for traceability. www.cannahemp.com

