In the first year of operation, the thermal energy storage tank saved 4,232 tonnes of CO2 emissions - with 3,082 tonnes saved by the University of the Sunshine Coast through using solar power instead of grid electricity, and the rest by feeding solar energy into the grid.From pv magazine Australia An award-winning Australian solar-powered "water battery" has been lauded as an unmitigated success with figures from the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) revealing the system generated more than 3 GWh of electricity in its first 12 months of operation. The thermal energy storage tank, located ...

