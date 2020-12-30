Red Light Holland's investment through the expected acquisition of Mera Life Sciences would enable global expansion and create a major scientific research and development division to explore plant-based remedies and treatment clinics in the Caribbean

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Mera Life Sciences LLC ("Mera"), a company focused on developing a modern medicinal industry in St Vincent and the Grenadines, with their issued Psychedelic Licenses, which includes the following plants and compounds (the "Compounds"): (i) Mushrooms/Truffles - Psilocybin; (ii) Ketamine; (iii) Ayahuasca; (iv) 3,4-Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA); (v) 5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MEO-DMT); (vi) Dimethyltryptamine (DMT); (vii) Sassafras; (viii) Ibogaine; (ix) Peyote (x) Papaya; (xi) Aloe Vera; (xii) Arrowroot; (xiii) Soursop; (xiv) Ginger; (xv) Moringa; and (xvi) Coconut Oil.

"The acquisition of Mera and its coveted licenses would allow Red Light Holland to perform high quality psychedelic product research and development, cultivate, extract and process, and export not just Psilocybin, but with compounds such as Ayahuasca, MDMA, DMT, Peyote, Ketamine and many other natural based plants as well. We are The People's Company and we want to work closely with countries wishing to develop plant and fungus-based remedies - including treatment clinics, and we now understand that St. Vincent and the Grenadines shares our vision." said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland.

As well, the terms of the agreement will permit Red Light Holland to collaborate with Vincentian entities to import any of the above Compounds.

"The opportunity to explore the inner molecular worlds of multiple plant species, including a variety of psychedelics, is an exciting one. This could put Red Light Holland in the position to discover novel clinical applications for a variety of natural psychedelics. By utilizing a lab built for this purpose on the (main) island, along with cutting edge artificial intelligence, something I'm very familiar with, Red Light Holland would be approaching the frontier of natural plant based drug discovery," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, Scientific Advisor of Red Light Holland and CEO of NetraMark Corp.

"Red Light Holland is focused on establishing itself as a multi country operator with natural plants and natural fungi, from growing to distribution of legal sales to potential clinics. We look forward to the careful due diligence process and hopefully adding Mera and their ground-breaking licenses in SVG, which would instantly strengthen our Scientific and Innovation Division, Scarlette Lillie by expanding our vision for research and development and for providing access to natural psychedelics on all fronts," added Shapiro.

"The emerging modern plant-based medicinal research industry in the Caribbean is the future, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines is leading on this path" The island's Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar pointed out. "St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been able to attract experts interested in exploring the medicinal value of indigenous plants, cannabis and other plants that may thrive in tropical conditions and possess medicinal properties." re-expressed from News 784.

Further details will be announced once made available.

About Mera Life Sciences LLC

Mera Life Sciences LLC is focused on the research and development, cultivation, extraction, processing and completion, exportation and clinics using natural medicines. Mera holds the ability to work with a number of psychedelic substances as part of the previously announced medicinal feasibility study.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information about the timing and other aspects of the non-binding letter of intent to acquire Mera Life Sciences and invest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. In particular, there is no guarantee that the acquisition of Mera Life Sciences or the groundbreaking investment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will proceed, or if it does proceed it will reflect the understanding of the parties as of the date of this release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71162