A few days ago, Hongqi E-HS9, a full-size smart luxury electric SUV from FAW, was launched globally and entered into Norway as first Europe market. The model received a lot of attention and won high praise from its users since its launch. E-HS9 impressed the people involved in test-drive with its high quality and the experience of luxury. Now Hongqi Factory has begun mass production of this model to meet demands of users across the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005007/en/

Functions differ depending on Local Model Configuration (Photo: Business Wire)

Advanced Technology and Excellent Quality

Metallic painted E-HS9 looks modern and stylish in a simplistic way. The car body is 5209mm long and equipped with 22-inch wheel rim and vertical-grid grille, which produces a shocking dynamic effect. The car has a comprehensive luxury package including a LED threshold strip, courtesy lamp on exterior rearview mirror, hidden door handles, automatic door locks and smart wipers with sensor.

The cabin of E-HS9 is spacious and full of high-tech sense. All the seats can be electric-powered adjustable. The front and middle seats are all fitted with NAPPA or Alcantara with electric heating and ventilation, it should be noted that the steering wheel is also trimmed of leather and equipped with electric heating.

The interior of E-HS9 is decorated by wood. There is a dual screen composed of analog meters and digital multi-information display. There is also another LCD screen under the central console. Three curved LCD screens are also provided for the rear row passengers, two from them are on the back of the front seats and one is in the front of the rear center armrest. All of the screens in car can realize information synchronization.

In addition, E-HS9 is equipped with four-zone automatic A/C with smart control. Passengers can also enjoy the crystal clear large panoramic sunroof, and the liftgate has the opening position memory function.

Intelligent Control and Safety

Like most of modern cars, automatic parking, remote unlocking, climate adjustment, car search and other functions can be realized through Bluetooth digital key and mobile APP. The users are also provided with a lush entertainment and life assistance system which is installed in the central console.

The automotive driving function (such as DSM, BSD, Cross Reverse Warning, LDWS, LKA, LCA and etc.,) ensures the driving safety and as evidenced in test drive, except that the driver will be reminded of the state of fatigue, the pedestrian will also be alerted when he/she is very close to the car. The fully equipped airbags also further protect the driver and passengers from physical injury.

E-HS9 uses dual-motor system with front motor power-160kw and rear motor power-245kw. E-HS9 has a large-capacity battery (100kwh) with overlay lateral protection structure, which supports a range of NEDC 510km and 600km at a speed of 60km/h. 0km/h to 100km/h acceleration time is 4.9s. Moreover, the model is equipped with smart AWD and 7 driving modes.

Thanks for its perfect handling, E-HS9 provides the users with a relaxing and luxury driving experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005007/en/

Contacts:

Enterprise: CHINA FAW GROUP IMPORT EXPORT CO., LTD.

Contact: RICO ZHANG

Email: HONGQIBRANDING@FAW.COM.CN