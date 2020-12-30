Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - Biocure Technology Corp. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) ("CURE" or the "Company") BiocurePharm, Korea ("BPK"), a subsidiary of Biocure Technology Inc. ("CURE") is pleased to announce that BiocurePharm Korea ("BPK") and Pharos Vaccine Inc. ("PVI") have jointly submitted an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety ("KFDS") to proceed with clinical trial Phase 1 for CD19 CAR-T therapy to treat Acute Lymphocyte Leukemia ("ALL").

CD19 CAR-T is an immune cell therapy for relapse and refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, demonstrating a significantly high CR ("Complete Remission") rate as an individual medical prescription for a custom-made product for an individual patient.

BPK plans to conduct a clinical trial at two renowned hospitals in Korea, Seoul A-San Medical Center and Seoul St. Mary's Hospital upon the approval of the IND application by KFDS. BPK anticipates the completion of the Phase 2 clinical trial no later than the first half of 2023. Once completed and pending positive results in the clinical trials, the drug would be released for commercialization in Korea and potentially internationally.

Dr. Sang Mok Lee, CEO and President of Biocure and BPK, states "This is an important milestone for the Company to advance its CAR T technology. We are about to start a clinical trial in Korea and are confident that if we have positive outcomes from the Korean clinical trial, this should enable the therapy to be readily available and offer affordable CAR T Therapy to save more lives."

Biocure is a South Korean based Bio Pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and potential commercialization of biosimilar pharmaceutical products. Biocure is in the process of pre- clinical trials of five major biosimilar products in South Korea, including Interferon Beta 1b, PEG- Filgrastim and Ranibizumab as well as CAR-T Cell Therapy. Interferon Beta 1b is used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis ("MS") Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, a lack of certain white blood cells caused by bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, and other conditions. Ranibizumab is used for treating macular degeneration. It is also used to treat a type of eye problem known as macular edema, as well as certain eye problems caused by diabetes. Biocure is also developing a foot and mouth disease vaccine, and a hair growth production product.

