Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) ("Pure Energy") wishes to remind shareholders of an upcoming 2020 Annual General Meeting to be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The Meeting will be held virtually via Zoom Meeting. Shareholders attending via teleconference will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions of management at the conclusion of the meeting.

The Meeting will be held virtually via Zoom Meeting via Internet, at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82873373067?pwd=OEo1OWpCcitWVjE4U0hLM0FNSlFyUT09

Meeting ID: 811 4720 3071

The Company has used the Notice and Access model ("Notice and Access") provided for under National Instrument 51-102 and National Instrument 54-101 ("Notice-and-Access Provisions") for the delivery of the Circular, the Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to Pure Energy Shareholders for the Meeting. Notice-and-Access Provisions are a set of rules developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that allow a company to reduce the volume of materials to be physically mailed to shareholders by posting the Circular and any additional meeting materials online.

Only Pure Energy Shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Voting

The Company urges shareholders to review the Meeting Materials before voting. The Meeting Materials are available on the website of Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") at http://odysseytrust.com/pure-energy-minerals-ltd/ and under Pure Energy Minerals' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Shareholders wishing to obtain printed copies of the Meeting Materials prior to the Meeting must do so no later than December 31, 2020. Pure Energy Shareholders may make their request by calling Odyssey's toll free within North America at 1-888-290-1175; or direct from outside North America at 1-587-885-0960.

A Shareholder may vote either by proxy document, online or by telephone, and will need a unique Control Number available from Odyssey Trust Corporation, and may be asked to confirm share ownership information.

All Pure Energy Shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting in person or by proxy however, the board of directors is requesting that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic that all Shareholders vote their shares by proxy and not attend in person.

If a Pure Energy Shareholder does not vote online or by telephone, or deliver a proxy to Odyssey Trust Company, Attention: Proxy Department, Suite 323, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2 by 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver, British Columbia time) on January 12, 2021 (48 hours prior) then the Pure Energy Shareholder will not be entitled to vote at the Meeting by proxy.

About Pure Energy

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. Pure Energy has consolidated a pre-eminent land position at its Clayton Valley Project in the Clayton Valley of central Nevada for the exploration and development of lithium resources, comprising 948 claims over 23,360 acres (9,450 hectares), representing the largest mineral land holdings in the valley. Pure Energy's Clayton Valley Project adjoins and surrounds on three sides the Silver Peak lithium brine mine operated by Albemarle Corporation.

Pure Energy's strategic partner, Schlumberger Technologies Corporation ("SLB"), is the operator of the Clayton Valley Project. In May of 2019, Pure Energy and SLB signed an Earn-In agreement over the CV Project which requires significant investment by SLB at the Project, to include the design and construction of a pilot plant capable of processing lithium-bearing brines for high-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("lithium hydroxide" or "LiOH·H2O") and/or lithium carbonate products at a specified rate. SLB plans to utilize both in-house and commercially available technology in the design of the CV pilot plant. SLB's costs, technical parameters and ultimate technology are anticipated to differ from the published PEA. For further details regarding SLB's participation, please refer to Pure Energy's Annual General and Special Meeting Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2019, available on SEDAR.com.

On behalf of the Board,

"Mary L. Little"

Director, Pure Energy Minerals Limited

CONTACT:

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (www.pureenergyminerals.com)

Email: info@pureenergyminerals.com

Telephone - 604 608 6611

