Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Brighter AB, LEI: 5299001CH8K0RXSYV047 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: BRIG SE0004019545 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Brighter AB on December 30, 2020 at 15.08 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 16.00 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 16.10 CET, December 30, 2020. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related SE0012740355 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.