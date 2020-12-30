Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.12.2020
WKN: A1JVA8 ISIN: CA27887W1005 Ticker-Symbol: EOI 
Frankfurt
30.12.20
11:44 Uhr
0,248 Euro
+0,001
+0,40 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
30.12.2020 | 16:56
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Result of AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG)("Eco," "Eco Atlantic," "Company," or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in highly prospective regions in Guyana and Namibia, announces that all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting earlier today.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas
c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754
Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alice Carroll, Head of Marketing and IR
+44(0)781 729 5070 | +1 (416) 318 8272
Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)
+44 (0) 20 7409 3494
James Harris
James Bellman
Berenberg (Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt
Detlir Elezi
Celicourt (PR)
+44 (0) 20 8434 2754
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
Hannam & Partners (Research Advisor)
Neil Passmore
+44 (0) 20 7905 8500

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622646/Eco-Atlantic-Oil-and-Gas-Ltd-Announces-Result-of-AGM

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
