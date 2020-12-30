Technavio estimates the global cottonseed oil market to grow by 782.02 thousand tons, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005267/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cottonseed Oil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the increasing demand for cotton seeds from end-users. However, the easy availability of substitutes might challenge growth.

Cottonseed Oil Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the GM cottonseed oil segment. However, the market share of the segment is expected to decrease over the forecast period due to the rising awareness about the harmful effects of GM crops among consumers. The market will register healthy growth in the non-GMO cottonseed oil segment during the forecast period.

Cottonseed Oil Market: Geography Landscape

81% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. The increasing demand for cottonseed oil in China and India is the major factor driving the growth of the market in APAC.

India and China are the key markets for cottonseed oil in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Cottonseed Oil Market Vendors:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company offers Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil.

Bunge Ltd.

Bunge Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Ginni cottonseed oil is the key offering of the company.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture, Animal Nutrition, Beauty, Bioindustrial, Food Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Meat Poultry, and Others. Cargill Cottonseed Oil is the key product offered by the company.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

