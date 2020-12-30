DJ EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Graham Kilbane (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: Acquisition - allotment of shares under the Scrip Dividend Scheme for the Q4 dividend date: 30.12.2020; UTC+01:00 market: Outside a Trading Venue currency: Euro price volume 2.4125 758 total volume: 758 total price: 1828.675 average price: 2.4125 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 30, 2020 10:52 ET (15:52 GMT)