Technavio estimates the global corn flour market to grow by USD 3.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corn Flour Market 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increasing prominence of private-label brands. However, vulnerability to climate change might challenge growth.

Corn Flour Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the industrial segment. The segment is driven by the growing demand for corn flour snacks across the world. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Corn Flour Market: Geography Landscape

36% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. The increasing demand for corn flour-based convenience and ready-to-eat foods is the major factor driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for corn flour in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Corn Flour Market Vendors:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. Key products offered by the company include yellow and white corn flour.

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc operates its business through segments such as Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The company offers corn flour under its portfolio Westmill Foods.

Bunge Ltd.

Bunge Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The key product offered by the company includes El Maizal corn masa.

