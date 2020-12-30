Clean Group Melbourne Is Offering Commercial Cleaning Services in Melbourne During Pandemic

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Clean Group Melbourne, a professional cleaning company in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, is pleased to announce that they are offering commercial cleaning services that are much in demand during the ongoing pandemic. The COVID-19 situation has highlighted the importance of cleanliness in preventing sickness in the workplace, home, or any other location. In addition, having a clean and impressive office is always beneficial for the business as it provides a good first impression for visitors and potential clients. Furthermore, a clean and well-organised workspace can contribute significantly to employee morale and efficiency.

"Getting your commercial property or facility, office buildings & premises, body corporate, shops and retail chains regularly cleaned contributes to work output and efficiency, overall morale and energy levels, the health and wellness of your staff, employees and your visitors, and the perception that your company gives to anyone that you are going to be doing business with," says Amelia Annand, Commercial Cleaning Operations Manager at Clean Group Melbourne. "And with the current pandemic, having a clean workspace that is assured to be free of the virus is a necessity. And make sure to ask about the free COVID-19 disinfection and protection shield cleaning that we are offering to new clients when you make your call."

This commercial cleaning Melbourne company offers commercial cleaning services, office cleaning services, strata cleaning services, carpet cleaning services, medical cleaning services, gym cleaning services, school cleaning services, childcare cleaning services, and more. The task of looking for a commercial cleaning service is not an easy one. The health and wellness of the employees and visitors is at stake, especially with the pandemic still ongoing. Businesses need to know the things that they should be looking for in a commercial cleaning company.

The cleaning professionals from Clean Group Melbourne are capable of providing a broad variety of office cleaning solutions. These include: deep cleaning including steam cleaning; floor to ceiling dusting and cleaning services; window cleaning services; disinfecting services; and garbage and rubbish removal including office supply replenishment services.

Their floor to ceiling cleaning service is designed to get rid of dust, allergens, and contaminants that may negatively affect the health of employees and other people in the office or commercial establishment. The deep cleaning and steam cleaning service is for getting rid of dirt and grime on chairs, upholstery, and rugs to lengthen their lifespan. The window cleaning service is available for all types of buildings, including multi-storey buildings that have windows that are difficult to access. The cleaning professionals from the Clean Group Melbourne can also take care of getting rid of garbage and rubbish and ensuring that office supplies are always available so that the corporate team won't have to worry about such routine matters and be able to focus on core operational areas of the business.

Disinfecting services have become a top priority in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has affected the whole world. Since people can get infected through contact with an infected person or thing, or through coughing and sneezing, it is important to keep surfaces and various objects that are frequently in contact with people are free from the coronavirus through disinfection and sanitisation. The team of professional cleaners from the Clean Group Melbourne have been trained in performing a special COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection procedure for getting rid of the coronavirus and common germ, viruses, and bacteria.

The team of professional cleaners will perform comprehensive coronavirus disinfection and sanitisation of the office, including everything from floors, door handles, lightboards, doors, kitchens, bathrooms, window sills, and more, to make sure that employees and visitors remain safe from the coronavirus. Since the COVID-19 virus has the capability of spreading very fast, businesses cannot really take any chances with the virus infecting anyone of their workers. Clean Group Melbourne also offers a special COVID-19 Defence Shield that uses an electrostatic spray to apply the Zoono Z-71 virus shield. The Zoono Z-71 surface sanitiser can eliminate up to 99.99 percent of germs and one application of this shield can provide up to 30 days of virus protection.

