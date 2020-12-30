ShowStoppers to Connect Journalists Around the World as 60+ Companies Launch & Demo New Tech for Work, Home and Play During 5 Digital Events that Stream Online in January

More than 1,000 journalists from 67 countries are already pre-registered

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / ShowStoppers® today announced a schedule of five digital events in January - connecting technology and business journalists around the world with new tech for work, home and play that more than 60 startups, innovators and industry leaders will launch and demonstrate online as a new product cycle begins with the start of the new year.

The digital events build on the success of ShowStoppers TV, a range of online tools and live streaming experiences that ShowStoppers pioneered beginning in April 2020. Each one-hour episode of ShowStoppers TV connects companies with journalists, moving to the digital screen the press events that ShowStoppers has organized and produced for 25 years at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world.

More than 1,000 journalists from 67 countries are already pre-registered to attend these events:

7 Jan. 2021, 11 am EST - 25 companies from Japan, selected by ShowStoppers partner JETRO, the Japan External Trade Organization, a Japanese government organization that assists startups in expanding to global markets. The companies encompass a wide spectrum of product categories, including AI, health, wearables, robotics, IoT, smart home, transportation, blockchain, energy, and space tech, as well as anti-coronavirus technologies - with "skin suits" that stimulate muscles and cut workout times, a manned flying car, and a drone for heavy-duty transport.

7 Jan. 2021, 2 pm EST - Geotab will discuss the future of electric vehicles and sustainable energy for both fleets and consumers. The company will also unveil Geotab Energy, its next generation charging technology.

8 Jan. 2021, 11 am EST - Seven winners of the Taiwan Excellence Awards - Advantech, FaceMe, SOLE Fitness, Golface, Maktar, Mio and Winmate - will showcase 5G, AIoT, facial recognition, sports, smart golf cart tablet, cellphone backup, and vehicle technology. Nine additional companies will showcase AI, 5G, healthcare, smart energy, sports, dashcam, PC hardware, and more - including transparent OLEDs for automotive and wearable screens, and a patented device that turns off the stove when users forget.

12 Jan. 2021, 11 am EST - Discover new touch-free security sensors from Alarm.com; a new way to manufacture the next era of devices from Arris Composites; the probability of virus spread in your work environment with StealthO; an outrageous new way to rock out with pinball machines from Stern Pinball; and the next generation of 8K, gaming, projector and portable displays coming from ViewSonic.

12 Jan. 2021, 2 pm EST - A green-tech purification system from Clean Air Zone (CAZ) that removes all pathogens, including COVID, from indoor environments; remote healthcare monitoring surprises from OMRON; a new breakthrough in hearing aid technology from Oticon; award-winning security from Swann Communications; and digital-pen surprises from Wacom.

Also on 12 January, ShowStoppers is hosting online meeting rooms for journalists to meet and talk with execs from Circle Media Labs, maker of award-winning screen-time management and parental control solutions; and Jabra, the leader in wireless headphones and earbuds for consumers and businesses. Separately, ShowStoppers will also deliver online press kits from Earin AB, maker of the world's smallest earbuds; and Lora DiCarlo, the sex-tech pioneer.

To register as a journalist to register to attend ShowStoppers TV events, contact Steve Leon, sl@showstoppers.com.

ShowStoppers TV brings to the digital screen the industry-leading in-person press events and media showcases organized and produced for decades by ShowStoppers at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world.

Operating as a virtual platform for today's new business realities where travel is limited, ShowStoppers TV streams live and connects companies with invited journalists, to share product and industry information, announcements and demos. Episodes feature four to five companies and are formatted as a one-hour press conference, with 10-minute segments and Q&A for each company, moderated by a journalist or industry analyst. Following the press conference, each company is provided a breakout room, where journalists continue to ask questions.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Jennifer Hall, mailto:Jennifer@showstoppers.com, +44 792 337 8991.

