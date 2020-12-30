Technavio estimates the global duck meat market to grow by USD 1.31 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005321/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Duck Meat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the increasing global production of duck meat. However, the increasing popularity of the vegan diet might challenge growth.

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Duck Meat Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the fresh duck meat segment. The segment is driven by the rising awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of duck meat and the expansion of production capacities by vendors. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Duck meat Market: Geography Landscape

80% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as increasing health awareness, the convenience offered by processed meats, and the expansion of fast-food chains are driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China, Japan, and Malaysia are the key markets for duck meat in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Three Duck Meat Market Vendors:

AJC International Inc.

AJC International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Poultry, Pork, Meat, Vegetables and Fruits, and Seafood. The company offers duck meat under the brand name the golden phoenix.

AMI LLC sp.k

AMI LLC sp.k operates its business through segments such as Brazil, International, and Others. The offers different frozen duck meat products such as duck wings and others.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture, Animal Nutrition, Beauty, Bioindustrial, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Meat and poultry, and Others. The company offers duck meat in the UK.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Poultry Meat Market Global poultry meat market is segmented by product (chicken meat, turkey meat, duck meat, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Pork Meat Market Global pork meat market is segmented by product (fresh pork meat and processed pork meat), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005321/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/