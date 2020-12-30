Technavio estimates the global automotive central gateway module market to grow by USD 1.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Central Gateway Module Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by concerns over automotive network security. However, the need for an additional cost to manage rough operating conditions might challenge growth.

Automotive Central Gateway Module Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the passenger cars segment. The segment is driven by the rising focus on increasing the safety levels of passenger cars coupled with the rising stringency of regulations pertaining to passenger safety. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Automotive Central Gateway Module Market: Geography Landscape

44% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as the rising demand for luxury cars and the emergence of South-Asia as a major manufacturing hub for automotive electronics and components are driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for automotive central gateway modules in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Automotive Central Gateway Module Market Vendors:

Continental AG

Continental AG operates its business through segments such as Chassis and Safety, Interior components, Powertrain components, Tires, and ContiTech. The company manufactures central gateway modules that are based on standardized hardware and software platforms and works on innovative bus technologies like CAN, MOST, LIN, Ethernet, FlexRay, and others.

DENSO Corp.

DENSO Corp. operates its business through segments such as Thermal Systems, Powertrain Systems, Electrification Systems, Mobility Systems, Electronic Systems, and Non-Automotive Businesses (Factory Automation and Agriculture). The company manufactures the Central Gateway Electronic Control Unit for automotive OEMs.

FEV Group GmbH

FEV Group GmbH operates its business through segments such as Vehicle development, Powertrain development and electrification, Intelligent mobility and software, and Software and testing solutions. The company manufactures Connected Vehicle Gateway for automotive OEMs.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

