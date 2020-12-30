The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on December 30, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 23 dec 2020

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 814.266,00 814.257,86 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3.691,00 3.690,96 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Contract for difference 111.552,00 111.552,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Warrant 2.538,00 2.538,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Swap 38.642,00 38.642,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Swap 52.050,00 52.050,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Ordinary share 834.929,00 834.920,65 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 2.999,00 2.998,97 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Convertible bond 557.143,00 557.143,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 345.075,00 345.071,55 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 2.490,00 2.489,98 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Hong Kong Limited Physical Delivery Ordinary share 42,00 42,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 663.427,00 663.420,37 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,16 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,51 % 2,65 % Voting rights 3,16 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,51 % 2,65 %

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International 0,00 Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential Capital interest 0,00 % 0,00 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=103504&KeyWords=qiagen