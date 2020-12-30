New Homes Division - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Atlanta New Homes Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia, Lori Lane, Announces Partnership with Trilith, a Community Built for Creatives

Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of BHHSGA, relays a new partnership with Trilith where New Homes Division will provide exceptional sales and marketing services for this unique community.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' New Homes Division has become the sales and marketing partner for Trilith. This community neighbors Trilith Studios, known for the production of many blockbuster films, including Avengers: Endgame, and combines unique architectures with purpose-driven design to promote a creative lifestyle that goes beyond the ordinary.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to help bring Trilith's unique vision to life," said Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' New Homes Division, Luxury Collection and Corporate Marketing. "Storytelling is a big part of our sales and marketing strategy, and Trilith's originality aligns perfectly with what we have been doing for years. My team and I look forward to continuing the story of this incredible development and expound on the foundation that has already been set in place."

Previously known as Pinewood Forest, Trilith boasts multiple home types designed to fit a wide array of lifestyles and price points. From single-family and micro-homes to industrial lofts and everything in between, Trilith developers have created a community that is steeped in innovation, imagination, and efficiency. The European-inspired town serves as the epicenter for the 935-acre master development and features locally owned restaurants, a k-12 art-driven school, Piedmont Wellness Center, and more thoughtfully designed amenities, resulting in an all-encompassing live/work environment. Every inch of this development was curated to capture the essence of Storytelling and endorse an inspirational way of living for its projected 5,000 residents.

"Trilith is thrilled to partner with Lori Lane and her team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to deliver exceptional real estate services to our unique community," said Rob Parker, President of the Town at Trilith.

As phase two is slated to undergo construction in early 2021, the development team plans to build a 180-room boutique hotel, a 120-room select-service hotel, a nine-screen luxury cinema, and an 18,000 square foot sound stage that will host many industry and art-related events in the town's center. In addition to the expansion of amenities and businesses, Trilith will be constructing 50 canopy homes that will be completely designed and built by the in-house development team.

Since its inception, this award-winning community has experienced a remarkable amount of success. Trilith is nationally recognized as the leader in innovation as all homes are designed to be geothermal, leave a smaller footprint, and encompass smart-home and solar technology. Recently, Trilith took home 27 OBIE Awards for excellence in homebuilding and design presented by the Greater Atlanta Homebuilders Association, including the prestigious 2020 Community of the Year Award.

"The concept behind Trilith is unlike any other," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "Over the years, Lori Lane and our New Homes Division have had the privilege of representing some of the most respected builders across the Greater Atlanta area. I am confident that our strategic and creative initiatives, combined with Trilith's unique value proposition, will lead to continued success for this community."

About New Homes Division Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

The New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties represents some of the most respected builders and developers in the Greater Atlanta area. Backed by one of the most respected brands in the world and featuring an in-house marketing and sales team, the award-winning division is able to deliver a full-service developmental experience for their extensive builder client list. New Homes Division has won over 160 Professionalism Awards (OBIES), presented by the Greater Atlanta Homebuilder's Association, for their builder clients and continues to set the standard for the marketing and selling of new construction. For more information about New Homes Division, please visit https://newhomesdivisionga.com.

About Trilith

Trilith is a 235-acre master planned residential and mixed-use development located in south metro Atlanta, Georgia, adjacent to Trilith Studios. Envisioned as a haven for storytellers and creatives, the new urbanist community is a contemporary concept in walkable living. The Trilith development team is comprised of chief visionary and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan T. Cathy, President Rob Parker, and project partners including the residential sales and marketing team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, commercial real estate development firm Pace Lynch Corporation, town and residential planner Lew Oliver Inc., Piedmont Healthcare, multi-family developer Capstone, Nequette Architecture & Design, interior design firm Dana Lynch Design, landscape design firm HGOR and a Builders Guild comprised of premier home builders in the Atlanta area. For more information about Trilith, please visit www.trilith.com.

