Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Cannabis-Blue-Chips in der Klemme: Christina Lake ist die Lösung! Übernahmespekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BM01 ISIN: US7462283034 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PURE CYCLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.12.2020 | 23:32
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 Earnings Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced it will release its three months ended November 30, 2020 financial results on January 5, 2021 and hold a conference call that day to discuss the results.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 4PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Call details are presented below. We will post a detailed slide presentation, which provides an overview of Pure Cycle and presents summary financial results on our website that can be accessed at www.purecyclewater.com.

Q1 2021 EARNINGS CALL
When: 4:00PM Eastern (2PM Mountain) on January 5, 2021
Call in number: 877-407-8033 (no pass codes required)
International call in number: 201-689-8033 (no pass codes required)
Replay available until: January 19, 2021 at 4:00PM ET
Replay call in number: 877-481-4010 #39387
Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/39387

Company Information
Pure Cycle is a diversified land and water resource development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider that, in addition to developing wholesale water and wastewater services, develops a master-planned community on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com.

SOURCE: Pure Cycle Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/622710/Pure-Cycle-Corporation-Announces-Three-Months-Ended-November-30-2020-Earnings-Call

PURE CYCLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.