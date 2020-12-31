Technavio estimates the global clinical trial supplies market to grow by USD 743.90 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005391/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry. However, the high cost of clinical trials might challenge growth.

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Clinical Trial Supplies Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the pharmaceutical segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increased outsourcing of clinical trials to CROs and the growing need for new and innovative drugs with higher efficacy. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Clinical Trial Supplies Market: Geography Landscape

36% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing number of clinical trials, and the increasing number of life science research activities in the US and Canada. are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US is the critical market for clinical trial supplies in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Three Clinical Trial Supplies Market Vendors:

Almac Group Ltd.

Almac Group Ltd. operates its business through segments such as API Services Chemical Development, Pharmaceutical Development, Analytical Solid State Services, Clinical Services, and Commercial Services. WebEZ, TempEZ, and Almac Pod are the key products offered by the company.

Catalent Inc.

Catalent Inc. operates its business through segments such as Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The company offers comprehensive clinical supply services and a worldwide distribution network to support local, regional, and global studies.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates its business through segments such as Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers specialized innovative solutions such as supply chain solutions, global transportation services, conditioned and cold chain solutions, freight management, quality inspections, web-based tracking and reporting of events and milestones, and distribution services and reverse logistics to support healthcare customers.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Global clinical trial management system market is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, and other) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market Global amino acid analyzer for industrial, preclinical, and clinical usage market is segmented by type (automatic and manual) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005391/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/