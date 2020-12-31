Technavio estimates the global external nasal dilator market to grow by USD 102.41 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global External Nasal Dilator Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by increasing air pollution. In addition, the increasing severity of OSA is expected to further boost the market growth over the forecast period.

External Nasal Dilator Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the nasal congestion segment. The segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of sinus infection, common cold, and allergies. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

External Nasal Dilator Market: Geography Landscape

43% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis, the presence of established vendors, and growing awareness about the benefits of external nasal dilation are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets for external nasal dilators in North America.

Major Three External Nasal Dilator Market Vendors:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers Breathe Right Clear nasal strips. These are very discreet and are specifically made for highly sensitive skin. Breathe Right Clear nasal strips are available in regular and large sizes. The regular size fits most of the adult noses.

HealthRight Products LLC

HealthRight Products LLC operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers Breathe Right Extra Strength Tan nasal dilator strips. These come with medical-grade adhesives and a patented flexor system. The Tan Extra Strength is recommended for use at night time.

Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. operates its business through the Walmart US segment. The company offers Equate Smart-Flex Medium Strength Clear nasal strips. These are developed for sensitive skin and are comfortable to wear and easy to remove. The Equate Medium Clear nasal strips offer 20% of more coverage and superior hold compared with other nasal strips.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

