Technavio estimates the global embolization coil market to grow by USD 215.58 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the high demand for detachable coils. However, complications associated with the use of embolization coils might challenge growth.

Embolization Coil Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the neurology segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increased use of embolization coils for the treatment of brain aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Embolization Coil Market: Geography Landscape

41% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, the presence of established healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of highly skilled professionals are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets for embolization coil in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Major Three Embolization Coil Market Vendors:

Balt USA LLC

Balt USA LLC operates its business through segments such as Hemorrhagic Stroke and Neurovascular Access. The company offers Optima Coil system with liquid embolic agents.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. operates its business through segments such as MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular, and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. Interlock and IDC Detachable Embolization Coils are the key products offered by the company.

Cook Group Inc.

Cook Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Medical devices, Life sciences, Property management, and Resorts. Retracta Detachable Embolization Coil and MReye Embolization coil are the key products offered by the company.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

