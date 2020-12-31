Technavio estimates the global dental surgical equipment market to grow by USD 1.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors. In addition, the adoption of 3D printing technology will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the dental systems and equipment segment in 2019. The segment is driven by factors such as the increasing number of dentists and dental facilities, product launches, and the rising adoption of technologically advanced dental chairs. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Geography Landscape

38% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as the increase in healthcare spending and the rise in the number of dentists and dental facilities are driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US is the critical market for dental surgical equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Dental Surgical Equipment Market Vendors:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers a wide range of dental tools and equipment such as 3M ESPE Crown Crimping Pliers and 3M ESPE Crown Scissors.

3Shape AS

3Shape AS operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers a wide range of CAD/CAM solutions and Dental Systems for dentists and dental laboratories for dentures, clear aligners, smile designs, surgical guides, splints, and other applications.

A-dec Inc.

A-dec Inc. operates its business through segments such as Dental Chairs, Delivery Systems, Dental Lights, and Others. The company offers a wide range of dental chairs- A-dec 500, A-dec 400, and A-dec 300.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

